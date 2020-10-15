Best Life: New breakthroughs in child liver transplants

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Each year, thousands of children, from babies to teenagers, need a new liver. Just as in adults, many of these organs come from a deceased donor. But the wait for a new liver can be long. One out of five infants and one out of ten children die every year waiting for a liver. But now, new breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.