Cool dry air moving our way

TONIGHT: Clearing late night with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low, mid, and upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance or rain, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 80.
