Cool dry air moving our way

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance or rain, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 80.