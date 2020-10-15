Memphis recording artist hosts fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Artists have been hit hard this year during the pandemic. A native Memphian is using her talents to help raise money for local artists who could use some extra funds.
Memphis is the Home of the Blues, the Birthplace of Rock and Roll, but the pandemic put concerts and festivals on hold along with income for local musicians.
Recording artist Jessica Ray has seen it firsthand with her peers in Memphis.
“No more tours for a lot of my friends who were on tour with major artists. They were shut down. They still have families to take care of. They still have mortgages to pay,” Ray said.
Entertainers are no strangers to improvising. Virtual concerts from home have been the go-to “venue” for performances.
Ray is taking things up a notch with a virtual show experience.
The show is titled R.A.W., and it stands for Real Artists Working.
The show will feature her music. Ray collaborated with artists in several fields to pull off the pre-recorded production, from dancers to photographers.
“People that just truly love to do this whether money is involved or not. It’s going to make you feel good to see what can come out of Memphis,” Ray said.
The virtual show will stream on several sites including YouTube and Facebook. The audience will have the opportunity to make donations, which Ray hopes can help artists facing tough times.
“A great way to just bring a bunch of artists together and hopefully be able to pay them for their services. Maybe that can help pay one bill or feed one child. Just some small way to be able to help my immediate music community,” Ray said.
Viewers can stream the concert here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOkd1a2NpcfqjcCiMecVhqQ
