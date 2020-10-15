MFD investigating arson at Whitehaven residence

House fire at Sugar Creek Road (Source: Memphis Fire Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a call at the 4600 block of Sugar Creek Road Wednesday at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported visible smoke from the one-story wood-frame home.

The fire was brought under control at 7:37 p.m. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

Red Cross assistance wasn’t requested.

It was determined that the residence did have a working smoke alarm.

The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage. Total damage is estimated at $5,000 structure and $2,500 contents.

The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the master bedroom.

The fire remains under investigation.

