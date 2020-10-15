MICAH to hold virtual town hall on lasting effects of the criminal justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “How long must I pay?" That’s the question Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action is raising during a virtual town hall Thursday.
During the town hall, there will be a panel of people having a conversation about the lasting effects of the criminal justice system.
The panel will include ex-felons and state lawmakers.
DeAndre Brown with Lifeline to Success is an ex-offender who will be on the panel to talk about the unexpected roadblocks he faced when returning back to society.
State representative Antonio Parker will also be on the panel, exploring the question “how long must I pay."
“These individuals that are serving on our panel are hand chosen for a reason because we want to them to hear the same information you’re hearing and we want to take that information back, along with our panelists and try to come up with solutions that will allow people to get back to life and remove these scarlet letters of felony from their chest," said Parker.
The virtual panel will also feature local leaders including State Senator Raumesh Akbari, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and State Representative Michael Curcio.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. You can join on MICAH’s event page at MICAHmemphis.org.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.