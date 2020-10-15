More clouds and a few showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy and cool with a few showers this afternoon. Highs will remain in the 60s to near 70 in most areas. Winds Northwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds late. Much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns in full with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s on Saturday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few areas in west TN drop into the 30s.
WEEKEND: It will remain sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and increasing clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out north of Memphis.
NEXT WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but chances are low at this time. Highs will likely be in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.