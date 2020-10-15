MPD investigating double shooting leaving 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a double shooting that happened in two different locations Thursday morning.
Officers say one victim was shot and dropped off at the fire station on Whitney Avenue. The Memphis Police Department says the victim was taken to the hospital and is in non-critical condition.
A second victim was located on Frayser Boulevard and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe the two shootings are connected. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
