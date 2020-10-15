Ole Miss football dealing with new coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - You can add Ole Miss to the list of college football teams dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Head Coach Lane Kiffin, when asked if he thinks Saturday’s game at Arkansas is still on, said “I hope so.” Adding, if the game were to be played today, he believes he’d have enough players to make it work.
Kiffin’s main takeaway, though, is a realization. This virus is real. It’s still out there. And it can take hold of anybody, anytime.
“Sunday, Monday, our first meeting, it got real,” said Kiffin. “So any time you talk about things. it doesn’t hit home until it happens to you. They’re seeing things move. The depth chart change people have to change positions and different things. I hope they see it as a reminder, it only takes one person to really screw it up.”
This weekend’s Florida game vs LSU is already postponed, as is Vanderbilt-Missouri.It’s due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Kickoff this Saturday for Ole Miss at Arkansas is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.