Police looking for men who posed as fake bounty hunters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police want to catch two guys investigators are calling “Fake Fugitive Agents” who were shot at as they tried to kick in the door of a Hickory Hill apartment. And it was all caught on doorbell video.
“I heard 6 shots Monday around 3 in the morning. At first I heard one light knock then bam bam and shots,” neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said.
Doorbell video shows a man knocking on the door saying “fugitive squad” and then saying something unintelligible to his partner.
One of the men wore a shirt that read “fugitive recovery agent” on his vest. As he walked away, shots were fired.
Police say the men, who never identified themselves, forced their way into the unit at the Emerald Park apartments in Hickory Hill.
That’s when a person inside started shooting.
The door had bullet holes all over. The sliding glass door on the side of the unit was also gone.
No one answered the door at the apartment where it happened. It appears no one lives there now.
“It’s kind of scary because it sounded like it was in my living room,” the neighbor said.
Attorney Claiborne Ferguson says there are a few clues that the men were what police called “fake fugitive agents”.
“The first thing that with bounty hunters, if they are being shot at, they will call police,” Ferguson said.
Memphis Police say no one called about being shot at.
WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach called FROG Fugitive Recovery in Memphis. An agent on the phone said the men are fake, and his company has been contacted by people who know them.
FROG put the Ring video on its Facebook page and the report police released.
Ferguson says real bounty hunters should have a copy of the warrant for the arrest.
He says he has represented people who decided to act as bounty hunters, even though they were not licensed. He said all you have to do is look on the windows of bail bonding companies to find out who is a fugitive.
“We’ve had several companies who were operating without a license,” Ferguson said.
Memphis police want to know if anyone else has been a victim of the two guys in the video, and investigators want to know their exact identity as well as where to find them.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
