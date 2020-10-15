Police searching for men posing as fugitive agents in apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who were reportedly posing as fugitive agents.
Officer responded to a shooting Monday at the Emerald Park Apartments where residents fired several shots at the suspects.
MPD says the residents were awakened when they heard the men knocking at the door and announced themselves as “fugitive squad.”
Investigators were able to recover doorbell camera footage showing the men had handguns, one was wearing a vest that said fugitive recovery agent but neither of them identified themselves as police or sheriff.
After forcing their way into the home, the residents fired several shots at the suspects, according to MPD.
The first suspect is described as a male, 5′10, thin build, twisted mini-dreads, wearing a black shirt, black Nike jogging pants, a black bullet-resistant vest with “Fugitive Recovery Agent” affixed, a black mask, black shoes, olive green hat and armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.
The second suspect is described as a male, 5′10, thin build, wearing a black shirt, black Nike jogging pants, a tan bullet-resistant vest, and a black ski mask.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Information about the case can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
