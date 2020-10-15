Shelby County Health Dept. revises Halloween guidance, allows some events with pre-approved plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department released updated guidance Thursday for the upcoming Halloween holiday.
Earlier this week, SCHD said festivals, fairs, parades and events with large numbers of people were off limits, even if they are outdoors.
Now, the health department says some of these events are OK with advanced SCHD approval of site-specific plans.
According to the health department, gatherings and events not allowed under the current health directive are still not permitted,, including “Festivals, fairs, parades, large-scale sporting events and large-scale community events unless the Department has approved a site-specific plan for the event.”
The health department also previously said people should avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating because it’s difficult to social distance. Now they’re offering tips on how to make trick-or-treating safer:
- Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Giving out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to pick up.
- Washing hands before handling treats.
- Wearing a mask.
SCHD is still recommending online parties, drive-by events and decorating homes as alternatives to the above celebrations.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.