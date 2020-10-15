Showers possible and a drop in temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but clouds and rain will move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Rain will be light and spotty, but it will likely linger through this evening. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front, so overnight low temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s.