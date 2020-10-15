Showers possible and a drop in temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but clouds and rain will move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Rain will be light and spotty, but it will likely linger through this evening. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front, so overnight low temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 69. Winds becoming north 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 49. Winds north 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Rain and clouds will move out overnight, so we will have sun on Friday. Even with full sun, the high temperature will only reach the lower to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon. Low temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful Fall weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A few afternoon showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but rain will be hit or miss. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
