Tigers basketball opponents set for start of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just about six weeks out from tipoff of the Memphis Tigers Basketball season. We now know their first opponent. It will be the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The event announcing its matchups Wednesday.
Memphis last played Ohio State in a 2015 Holiday Event at Miami and beat the Buckeyes 81-76 in overtime. The Crossover Classic is basically the same dates and field, minus Duke, that was to play in the pandemic canceled Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.
The Tigers are one of eight teams involved.
Here are the matchups for the 2-day Crossover Classic:
- Nov. 25
- 1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M
- 3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis
- 6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah
- 8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State
- Nov. 2611 a.m.
- 11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1
- 1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2
- 5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1
- 8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2
Championship game set for Nov. 27. Tipoff TBA.
CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reports the Tigers Home and Home Series against St. Louis U is being pushed back to next season due to a scheduling conflict this year. The AAC recently announced a 20-game conference schedule for this season, which is two more than the Tigers usually play.
