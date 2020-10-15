Tigers football looks for execution against UCF Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no bigger game for the Memphis Tigers on their schedule than the one coming up this weekend at the Liberty Bowl against UCF.
Yes, it’s against a conference foe, and yes, Memphis can’t really afford any more losses after taking one on the Road at unbeaten SMU a couple of weeks ago. But, the Knights are coming off a loss as well to Tulsa, at home.
The Tigers and Knights have never been in this position this early in the season when they’ve faced each other. It’s usually for the lead in the American Athletic Conference.
Now, it’s just to keep pace. But, the important thing about Saturday, according to Tiger Quarterback Brady White is not to dwell on the situation or even UCF. The important thing is execution.
“It’s important to study film. To prepare the best we can,” said White. “We have to be. But we gotta be on our own stuff. Show up with intensity, locked in. We can’t worry about what the opponent is doing. UCF is tough and they’ll be locked in on what they do. But we’ve got to make sure we have our stuff down and execute that.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Knights Saturday is 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl. It’ll be televised Nationally by ABC.
