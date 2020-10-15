3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father; man charged in father’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who has been charged in the shooting death of a father says the victim’s 3-year-old daughter accidentally fired the weapon.
According to an affidavit, Allante Jones is being charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. Jones, the victim Jerome Smith, Smith’s 3-year-old daughter and one other passenger were inside the vehicle during the shooting.
After Jones was developed as the suspect, he reportedly told investigators that the victim picked him up to give him a ride home. He got into the backseat with the victim’s 3-year-old daughter with a handgun. Investigators say Jones laid the handgun down and the child picked it up. As she was playing with the weapon, the gun fired hitting her father in the head causing his death.
The affidavit says he was not carrying a handgun permit at the time of the incident.
