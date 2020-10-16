Best Life: Does Vitamin D help defend against COVID-19

But how does it work when it comes to COVID-19? In a German trial of nearly 10,000 people, researchers found deaths from respiratory illness were three times higher for those with a Vitamin D deficiency. While at Northwestern University, researchers analyzed data from ten countries and found patients with severe Vitamin D deficiencies were twice as likely to suffer complications from COVID-19. But experts are cautioning that more research needs to be done and not to overdo it with Vitamin D.