Best Life: Does Vitamin D help defend against COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The race to find a universal cure for COVID-19 is heating up. Now Vitamin D is making headlines as a possible factor to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Vitamin D is vital in allowing your body to absorb calcium to strengthen bones.
“Vitamin D is certainly a good thing if a physician recommends it,” said Jeffrey Drebin, MD, PhD Chair, of the Department of Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
But how does it work when it comes to COVID-19? In a German trial of nearly 10,000 people, researchers found deaths from respiratory illness were three times higher for those with a Vitamin D deficiency. While at Northwestern University, researchers analyzed data from ten countries and found patients with severe Vitamin D deficiencies were twice as likely to suffer complications from COVID-19. But experts are cautioning that more research needs to be done and not to overdo it with Vitamin D.
“It can have side effects,” continued Dr. Drebin.
Too much Vitamin D can be toxic and lead to heart and kidney problems. According to the National Institutes of Health, a daily intake of 25 to 100 micrograms, or 1000 to 4000 UI, is safe for most people.
Two population groups most commonly affected by Vitamin D deficiencies are African Americans and the elderly, the two groups also most impacted by COVID-19.
