Canceled 901 Fair Food Fest rescheduled to happen in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - It looks like the 901 Fair Food Fest is going to happen after all.
The fair that was previously scheduled to happen at the Agricenter is now bringing a taste of the fair to the Lander Center in Southaven
The fair will have over 100 fair food favorites for Mid-Southerners to enjoy. And social distancing will be enforced. Guests are also encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
The event is set to start Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and starting Oct. 22 through Oct. 28, you can visit from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about the 901 Fair Food Fest visit: http://www.901fairfoodfest.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.