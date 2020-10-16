City Watch Alert issued for endangered missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a young girl who went missing Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.
Karime Ruiz,12, left her home in the 3200 block of Chisca on foot without permission and hasn’t returned.
She’s 5′1″, 145 pounds, with black hair and purple highlights, and she was last known to be wearing a dark red jacket, white leggings, and white shoes.
Please call MPD at 901-545-2677 if you’ve seen Ruiz or have any information about her whereabouts.
