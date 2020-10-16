COVID-19 sidelines HS football teams in Week 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 sidelines three high school football games in Region 8.
The Blytheville School District announced Friday that their home game with Gosnell would be canceled because of COVID-19.
The McCrory School District announced the cancelation of Friday’s game against Cross County due to contact tracing.
The Cross County School District is looking for a replacement game.
The Harrisburg Hornets announced on social media Wednesday that due to football players' quarantining, the Oct. 16 game against Osceola is canceled. On Tuesday, the school district stated that 9 students and 4 staff members were quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. No staff or students, according to the news release, had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Seminoles found a new opponent, they will travel to Rivercrest on Friday.
