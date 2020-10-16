Governor Lee announced the suspension of negative consequences associated with student assessments for this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lee said things have to look different this year because of the challenges COVID-19 has brought forth. Local leaders are thanking the governor for this change.
Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn called for the Temporary Suspension of Accountability Measures for this school year in Tennessee.
“At this time, it’s most important that our teachers have a clear runway to focus on delivering solutions to students that need to grow academically,” Lee said.
Governor Lee went on to say it’s important to know where students stand and therefore student assessments will be conducted as planned.
“Despite the nature of the year I think it’s really important that we understand exactly where our kids are,” Lee said.
Lee also noted that federal funding is attached to testing students but says knowing where students stand is the most important.
The superintendent for Shelby County Schools Dr. Joris Ray said in a statement quote, “We applaud the Governor’s response to temporarily suspend accountability measures for 2020-2021 school year” and said they owe it to students to remove the high stakes of state testing"
State Representative London Lamar also thanked the Governor for putting a pause on the accountability measures.
“We want to give them grace during this time of a pandemic to figure out how to best move forward for the following school year,” Lamar said.
Governor Lee said the students' assessments that will be conducted will be reviewed to see what changes need to be made to help students as they navigate through this new normal.
