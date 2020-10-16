Kroger gift cards offered at upcoming COVID-19 testing events in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering an incentive to get more people tested for COVID-19. A $125 gift card will be offered for people who get tested at two upcoming events.
Here’s what you need to know: The testing is free but you must be 13 years of age or older. You can be tested if you have symptoms or are symptom-free.
And you will have to provide your address and phone numbers so staff can contact you with results.
This Saturday, testing will be offered at Asbury United Methodist on South Mendenhall from 9 a.m. to noon.
Then on Oct. 24, residents can go to First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.