Memphis vs. UCF game sold out with increased capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All 10,500 tickets for the Memphis Tigers football game against UCF this Saturday are sold out!
Tigers fans got their grabs at tickets after the Shelby County Health Department changed their social distancing guidelines for sporting events this month allowing more space for even more fans. Seating at the team’s season opener against Arkansas State only allowed for about 4,500 fans.
“Our guys are excited to know there will be more people out there,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield. “We have wonderful fans. Allowing more of them to be able to watch us from the stands is what makes us happy because we know some people spend a paycheck on season tickets and it means so much to them. We know they’ll be loud and create an advantage for us.”
Saturday’s kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
If you want to get your hands on the limited number of single-game tickets available for the four remaining home games visit gotigersgotix.com or call the ticket office at 901.678.2331.
