Osceola to demolish old gas station; Two city-wide cleanups beginning this weekend

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2016, the city of Osceola has had a plan to improve their city for the next 25 years.
The plan is titled “Osceola Forward, 2040” which includes changing the appearance of the city’s gateway.
The first step is to demolish the old Mobil Gas Station, which has not been in business in decades.
Mayor Sally Wilson describes the gas station as an “eyesore."
“It’s discouraging, and it also lowers the value of the properties,” Mayor Wilson said.
She believes the demolition of abandoned properties will give more opportunities for new businesses to come into the city, invite more residents, and reduce crime.
“It raises the morale as a community, and it strengthens the town as a whole,” Mayor Wilson commented.
In addition, Osceola will host two city-wide cleanups on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
The first weekend will be dedicated to the main roads that come into and through downtown going north.
The second weekend will consist of cleaning residential neighborhoods.
Volunteers include residents, churches, businesses, and the Osceola High School Football team.
Mayor Wilson says the cleanup will encourage the younger generations to keep Osceola clean.
“Be the example. Be the example for our young people. Let them see that there’s other people in the community out there that are willing to pick up trash,” Mayor Wilson said.
All volunteers are encouraged to sign-up online.
