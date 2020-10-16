Probation and parole officer arrested in drug case

MILAN, Tenn. (WMC) - A state probation officer and his wife were arrested after agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (WTDTF) found a felonious amount of marijuana, electronic scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia in the officer’s home late Thursday.
The officer, 29-year-old Jeremy Harris, and his wife, 27-year-old Nicole Harris, are charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WTDTF Director Johnie Carter.
Both were transported to the Milan City Jail.
Their bonds have been set at $7,500 each.
Task force agents armed with a search warrant also recovered a bulletproof vest and multiple drug test kits, believed to be State of Tennessee property.
“We obviously don’t like having to work these types of cases and we take the tarnishing of any badge seriously,” Carter said. “Those entrusted with a badge are sworn to uphold the laws of the State of Tennessee and when they fail to do so by selling controlled substances, the Task Force will treat them like any other offender.”
The Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole assisted agents with the investigation and have launched their own internal investigation to determine whether Harris was involved in any other illegal activity.
“We fully support the Drug Task Force investigation and will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who break the law are held accountable,” Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said. “This individual’s actions go against our mission and the oath he swore to uphold.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.