Saturday Tigers game sold out, what changes to expect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be 6,000 additional fans inside the Liberty Bowl tomorrow afternoon to see the Tigers play. For most, it will be for the first time this season.
Here’s a quick look at what’s different.
First of all, tickets are now digital. University officials strongly suggest downloading your tickets now to your phone.
All concession stands will be open with a limited menu, but it is now cashless, accepting only credit cards and debit cards, and eating can only be done at your seat.
All smoking areas are now closed, and masks must be worn at all times.
The last home game was Sept. 5. Only 4,500 fans got to see the Tigers beat Arkansas State.
This time, 10,500 fans will be allowed inside due to the Shelby County Health Department loosening social distancing restrictions from 12ft to 6ft.
University of Memphis Booster Bob Byrd says he can’t wait to have more fans inside the stadium.
