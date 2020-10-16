Sunshine returns and temperatures take a nosedive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Any remaining clouds this morning will clear quickly and we will have full sunshine this afternoon. It will feel much cooler behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will only reach the lower 60s this afternoon. It will also be a cold night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Winds becoming northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Winds northwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be a beautiful Fall day with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s that night. A weak weather system will be nearby Sunday, which will increase clouds and give us a chance for a stray shower. Sunday high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A few afternoon showers will be possible on Monday through Wednesday as a front stalls to our north. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday and up to near 80 by Thursday.
