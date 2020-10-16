Sunshine will give way to another chilly night

By Spencer Denton | October 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon but continued breezy and cool with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Upper 30s are possible in west Tennessee and extreme northeast Mississippi where a frost advisory is in place. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: It will remain mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with increasing clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly north of Memphis.

NEXT WEEK: Expect clouds with occasional sun Monday through Wednesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but chances are low at this time. Highs will likely be in the 70s. A cold front will bring a bigger chance of rain by Friday.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

