Investigators: Surveillance footage catches man taking gun from scene of fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is sitting in the county jail after investigators say he took a gun from the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
Joe Griggs is facing charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence, theft of property of $1,000 or less and false reporting.
Records say the security footage at the scene showed someone tossing the gun onto the floor next to a store counter and as officers arrived on the scene to help the shooting victim, Griggs allegedly picked up the gun and placed it in his back pocket before leaving the store.
After telling officers the gun was in his home and allowing them to search for it, he later admitted to selling the gun in exchange for drugs.
He is behind bars on a $10,000 bond.
