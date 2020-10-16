Tracking the possibility of frost and a weekend cold front

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain each day along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s.