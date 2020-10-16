Tracking the possibility of frost and a weekend cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers early in the day, highs in the mid 70s, and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain each day along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.