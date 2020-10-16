Tunica non-profit teams up with NYC 7th grader to help remote learners

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - As tutoring and mentorship programs go remote during this pandemic, one 11-year-old is trying to provide more mentors to kids who need them. Daisy Hampton lives in New York, but her mission is reaching dozens of kids in the Mid-South.
A series of events led Daisy to Tunica County and Family Biz Builder which is the first nonprofit to receive help from this NYC pre-teen.
“She works on this every day, and she’s 11 years old, so I’m very proud of her,” Daisy’s mom Jennifer Hampton said.
With only six months under her non-profit, Including You’s, belt, 11-year-old Daisy Hampton has already helped dozens of kids. Daisy wanted to help close the digital divide and create more mentors for students who are digital learners.
So, she started raising money, which helped buy 25 devices for Family Biz Builder in Tunica.
“We’re an after school program serving about 100 kids,” Founder and Executive Director of Family Biz Builder Peggie Henderson said.
Tunica’s Family Biz Builder works with Mid-South kids to improve literacy and behavioral challenges among other things. As a mentorship organization, Henderson was thrilled to learn about Daisy’s mission hundreds of miles away.
“I’m expecting to see a grown-up young lady starting the same kind of organization as us, but when I met Daisy, she is 11 years old,” Henderson said.
Daisy’s mom Jennifer Hampton said they got connected to the Northern Mississippi organization because the family has been active with the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. Along with providing devices, Daisy is also getting teens and preteens to volunteer to become mentors to some Mid-South students.
“I’m happy to be part of helping so many kids,” Daisy said.
“The goal is to build those relationships so our kids here can see there’s a bigger world and the kids there can see there is another world,” Henderson said.
