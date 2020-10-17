Clouds and small shower chances return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear and pleasant through sunset with temperatures in the 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with low temperatures in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible before sunrise. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: It will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with clouds and a few showers early. Some sun is likely by afternoon. Clouds will try to move back in Sunday night with lows in the low 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect clouds with occasional sun Monday through Wednesday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. Another cold front will bring a bigger chance of rain by Friday and cooler weather next weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
