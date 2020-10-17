TDH: more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths reported in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 32 new coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,600 additional cases as of Saturday.
There are now 226,139 total cases in Tennesee and 2,903 deaths.
TDH also reports 203,586 Tennesseans have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,166 are currently hospitalized.
More than 3 million tests have been administered across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reports an increase of 49 cases since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 34,009.
SCHD also reports a total of 548 coronavirus-related deaths.
More than 30,000 people in Shelby County have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 6,937 individuals currently quarantined. More than half a million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Shelby County.
