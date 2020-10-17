TDH: more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths reported in Tennessee

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 226,139 as of October 17, 2020 including 2,903 deaths, 1,166 current hospitalizations and 203,586 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.62% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/SD7B6UT9vb