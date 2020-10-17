Tiger basketball practice opens, first game Nov. 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now to hoops where the curtain is up on Tiger basketball, the U of M is opening official practice this week at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center.
Head coach Penny Hardaway is going into his 3rd season at the helm with more experience on his roster, albeit sophomores instead of freshmen, plus high-quality transfers like Landers Nolley, who made the all ACC freshman team at Virginia Tech.
Memphis starts the season against Ohio State Nov. 25.
“And it’s going to be very tough because you don’t have exhibition games, you don’t have scrimmages, you don’t have anything to get you prepared for, you’ll be going like right into the fire. And, you know as well as I do, every time you have a COVID situation, you have to shut down. You could have this guy out, that guy out. You just don’t know. But, everybody is in the same boat. So, I’m really looking forward to playing Ohio State in the very first game,” Hardaway said.
Hardaway says marquee games against Tennessee and Alabama could be pushed back to next season to hopefully allow big crowds to attend.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.