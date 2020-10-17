Tigers ready to see everything against UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the big game Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Bowl with the Memphis Tigers hosting arch American Athletic Conference Nemesis UCF.
It’s well documented the Tigers have lost 13 straight to UCF, with the last 3 being the most painful.
Twice in the AAC Championship game on the road in Orlando in 2017 and 18, and once here in Memphis during the 2018 regular season.
All games have been thrilling contest down to the wire.
The 2018 game at Liberty Bowl ended 31-30. That’s the last time the Tigers have lost a game at home, covering 10 straight contests.
Needles to say, the U of M wants a piece of UCF.
Defensive back Tyrez Lindsey says big plays will be made, but the Tigers can’t dwell on them.
“With them, you have to be really careful of their crazy wild plays,” Lindsey said. “You think you’ve got the play stopped, and they’re going the other way. Also, 4th down is like 1st down to them. You’ve played everything well but they put you in a situation.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Knights is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
You’re encouraged to arrive a little early at the Liberty Bowl for a pre-game ceremony honoring fallen Tiger TOM III, who died recently of cancer at 9 years old.
The U of M will no longer have a live tiger mascot at its games.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.