Clouds & showers this morning followed by some sun this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front nearby will keep a few showers in the forecast this morning for some but we will likely see some sunshine this afternoon. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to be warmer today and continue to warm into the work and school week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning and warmer, high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Some sun is likely by afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move back in and an isolated shower will be possible, lows will fall into the low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated shower or storm with highs in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs low 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will feature partly cloudy skies both days and possibly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.