Clouds & showers this morning followed by some sun this afternoon

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs low 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.