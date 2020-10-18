A few spotty showers tonight followed by another round of rain north Monday

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a few storms with high temperatures in the upper 70s.