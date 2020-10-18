A few spotty showers tonight followed by another round of rain north Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front nearby will keep a few spotty showers in the forecast for northern tier sections of the Mid-South through tonight. The front will dip more southward tomorrow which will mean another round of rain tomorrow morning and possibly a few storms.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds along with a few spotty showers with lows in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a few storms in the morning north of I-40. By the aftenoon partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated shower with highs close to 80.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the low 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a few storms with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Final Weather: Next weekend will feature partly cloudy skies both days and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s.
