Juvenile held in connection to shooting death of Hardeman County teen

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another juvenile early Saturday morning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bolivar Police Department.
Agents and Bolivar Police investigated a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Morocco Road. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male lying in the driveway, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, agents developed information that identified a male teenager as the shooter.
The suspect was arrested Saturday morning. He’s being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court hearing in Hardeman County.
