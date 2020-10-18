Man flashes McDonald’s drive-thru workers, films reaction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers early Sunday at 12:30 a.m.
Curtis D. West, 27, is charged with indecent exposure after an incident that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4210 Summer Ave.
When police arrived at the scene, one of the workers advised that West ordered food from the drive-thru at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. West paid for his food at the first window and approached the second for his order.
The victim told police she noticed West exposing his genitals to her while recording for her reaction on his phone. She also said he then parked his vehicle and continued recording her as he continued to expose himself.
Another worked told Memphis Police she was also exposed to West’s genitals at the window. She said he then left the scene.
Approximately one hour later, while police were on the scene investigating, West returned to retrieve his food. Officers then detained him.
He was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar for booking.
McDonald’s has video footage of the incident. West’s phone was also turned off and tagged at 201 Poplar as evidence.
