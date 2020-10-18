Memphis quarterback Brady White named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senior quarterback Brady White has been named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, after leading the Memphis Tigers to a record-setting comeback victory over UCF on Saturday at Liberty Bowl.
White finished with career highs in completions (34), yards (486), passing touchdowns (6) and total touchdowns (7) in the Tigers' 50-49 win.
His passing yards were also a Memphis record, and his total touchdowns tied a program and American Athletic Conference record.
Memphis trailed behind the University of Central Florida 35-14 in the third quarter before pulling off the largest comeback in school history. He threw five of his touchdowns over the final 23:16 of the game to lead the Tigers' rally from 21 points down with under nine minutes remaining in the third.
The Tigers were behind 12 points with less than four minutes to play before White threw two touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Kylan Watkins, and the game-winner to Calvin Austin III on third-and-goal from the 4 with 1:08 remaining.
UofM beat UCF for the first time in 30 years, ending a 13-game losing streak in the series.
White threw a touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Javon Ivory, who made his first Tiger start after never catching a pass in his previous four games.
White threw seven completions for 131 yards to redshirt freshman Tahj Washington, who had caught just six passes in his previous six games. He completed nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns to Austin III, a former walk-on and All-American in track, who had just 17 receptions last season.
White also had a career-long 44-yard punt against UCF.
From Saturday’s game, White moved into third on the Tigers' career passing yards list with 8,372.
He surpassed Riley Ferguson (7,955) and moved closer to Paxton Lynch (8,863). White also has 72 career passing touchdowns, moving past Ferguson (70) for second in program history.
White is the third Tiger to earn Walter Camp Offensive National Player of the Week honors. Running back Antonio Gibson received the prestigious award last season after setting a conference and school record with 386 all-purpose yards in a 54-48 win over number 15 SMU. Quarterback Riley Ferguson also received the honor in 2017 following a 48-45 win over number 25 UCLA.
The College Football Performance Awards also named White National Performer of the Week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.