Police issues city watch alert for 37-year-old man, say he may have been kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have issued a city watch alert for a 37-year-old man who went missing Sunday.
Harvey Watson left home in the 2300 block of Hawkhurst around noon and hasn’t been heard from since. An unknown person called Watson’s mother with threats to harm him if demands aren’t met.
Watson is described as biracial, 5′8″, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and gray and black shoes.
If you see or have any information on Watson’s whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
