Chance of showers through tonight but dry for most

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stalled front will keep chances of showers in the forecast through tomorrow morning. The best chance of rain will mostly be along and north of I-40 through noon but in the afternoon and evening a few spotty showers could extend south too. Rain will be scattered, so many areas will not see rain. The front will keep northern sections of the viewing area cooler meanwhile with a few peeks of sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for most.