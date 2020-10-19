Chance of showers through tonight but dry for most

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stalled front will keep chances of showers in the forecast through tomorrow morning. The best chance of rain will mostly be along and north of I-40 through noon but in the afternoon and evening a few spotty showers could extend south too. Rain will be scattered, so many areas will not see rain. The front will keep northern sections of the viewing area cooler meanwhile with a few peeks of sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for most.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: Upper 70s. Wind south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: Low 60s. Wind southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early, decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a stray shower possible. 20%. High: Near 80. Wind
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be more sun and no rain Wednesday. High temperatures will also be in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, which will give us a better chance for rain. This front will also drop temperatures.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain on Sunday along with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
