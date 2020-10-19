COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Mississippi; governor issues new mask mandate for 9 counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Mississippi have started to rise again, according to health data released on Monday.
There are 541 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Hospitalizations have not been that high since around mid-September.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared a chart on Monday morning that shows the hospitalizations related to COVID-19 from May to October.
The chart shows a big wave of hospitalizations in July. The numbers started to stabilize and then fall in August after Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide mask mandate.
Reeves allowed the mask mandate to expire on Sept. 30, though left some restrictions on schools and close contact businesses. He and Dobbs have encouraged Mississippians to continue wearing masks despite the mandate no longer being in place.
But hospitalization numbers have been steadily increasing since the governor’s mandate expired and as of Monday afternoon, he reissued a mask mandate for nine Mississippi counties.
- Chickasaw
- Claiborne
- DeSoto
- Forrest
- Itawamba
- Jackson
- Lamar
- Lee
- Neshoba
According to WLBT, “these counties will be under a mask mandate when indoors, and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.”
Last week, Reeves reminded Mississippians that COVID-19 is still a threat.
“Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone!” Reeves tweeted. “We’ve seen numbers increase over the past few weeks. Please stay watchful and protect yourself. We want to be cautious and limited in using executive action -- we’re counting on the people of Mississippi to be wise and careful!”
