DeSoto Co. releases information on COVID-19 cases at each school

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Leaders with DeSoto County Schools released a chart showing the number of COVID-19 cases at each school.
The chart shows the school name, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in students in the school setting and the number of new student quarantines as the result of close contact in the school setting between October 13 thru October 16.
According to the chart, Lake Cormorant High School has 79 student quarantines as the result of close contact in the school setting, which is the highest across DeSoto County.
DeSoto Central High School has 12 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number of students with COVID-19 cases across the district.
As of October 13 thru October 16, twenty-three school staff members have COVID-19 cases in DeSoto County.
- It is possible to have quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. These situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.
- Because private schools are included in DeSoto County information provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the information above could be slightly different than data in the Mississippi State Department of Health reports.
- These numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.
