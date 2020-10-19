Double shooting reported at distribution center parking lot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a critical double shooting at the Barrett Distribution Center parking lot in southeast Memphis.
Officers were called to the business on Holmes Road early Monday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, two men were found shot. Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said the gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
