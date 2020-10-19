Long lines kick off early voting in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, Arkansas voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
In Craighead County, long lines we’re seen at the Craighead County Election Annex, as well as the Jefferson Annex in Jonesboro.
Early voting will continue through Nov. 2.
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the early voting period.
Both state and local election officials have said voters need to check with their county clerk’s office on specific locations and times.
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said on social media that people can also check their voter registration and polling place, plus look at a sample ballot through Voter View.
People can also visit the Region 8 News Politics Page to learn more about candidates, plus see a list of political races this year.
For a list of local candidates and races, check out our Voter Guide.
