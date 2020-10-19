Front Street Corridor reopens to commuters in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown commuters are rejoicing this week. The Front Street Corridor at the Renasant Convention Center is set to reopen Monday, October 19 after being closed due to construction.
Cars and pedestrians are finally able to pass through the corridor, which means the Renansant Convention Center is almost complete.
The goal has been for construction to be complete by the Fall of 2020, however, there’s still some work to do before this month ends but everything seems to be on track to reach that goal.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, it’s unlikely that the convention center will have the grand opening that was originally planned.
WMC Actions News 5 spoke with Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers a few months ago about how the building will generate revenue in the future.
“The problem is there aren’t going to be any meetings or conventions of any big size that are even conducting meetings right now. The pandemic has the industry shut down,” Akers said.
Renovation of the convention center costs $200 million. One of the biggest events usually held at the convention center is the AutoZone National Sales Meeting. But the event could be canceled or postponed until 2021.
The corridor isn’t the only street reopening, Main Street on the east side of the convention center will reopen to traffic on October 28.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.