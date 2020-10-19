Hyde-Smith, Espy work to finalize pitch to voters in final weeks of U.S. Senate race in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Both candidates in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race spent time in the Mid-South this weekend to court DeSoto County voters.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith campaigned Friday with supporters in Nesbit. She said President Donald Trump is the one to lead the nation through a COVID-19 recovery.
“We are just trying to get our message out. We had a terrible pandemic interruption. And we need to get this economy back on track. We feel like we have a president that can lead us through that. We were enjoying such economic success before then,” she said.
Hyde-Smith said her priority for this week is confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. If re-elected she said she will continue to keep an eye out for rural issues that impact Mississippi, like securing funding to improve broadband.
“We realize how poorly the broadband was in the state in so many significant areas, so we are thrilled about that,” she said.
There will be no debate between Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger Mike Espy, who’s a former Congressman and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
The most recent public poll released in September showed Hyde-Smith up by one percentage point.
“Losing candidates really want debates. We’re just going to run on our record,” she said.
Espy said Hyde-Smith is afraid of defending her record.
“She does what she’s told. She votes how she’s told, and that is not the quality of representation we need,” he said.
Espy said his campaign has at least 700 door knockers out canvassing for votes in the days leading up to the election. He hopes a surge in black turnout can provide a path to victory.
Espy told voters Sunday in Horn Lake that expanding access to healthcare is his priority.
“All we have to do is to bring to Mississippi the programs that already exist like Medicaid expansion,” he said.
He also promised town hall meetings statewide if he’s elected to hear constituent concerns.
“We are going to have town meetings in all of the 82 counties. We are going to have them twice a month,” he said.
