3 indicted in alleged $1.1 million COVID-19 relief fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects associated with Better Days Tax Service have been charged for $1.1 million in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 related Economic Injury Disaster loans.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Brandy D. Scaife, 42, Janisha L. Jones, 22, and Sharika L. Carpenter, 42, of Better Days Tax Service, have been charged.
Investigators said between April 2020 and June 2020, Scaife, Jones and Carpenter, participated in a fraud scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Business Administration in excess of $1 million.
Four hundred and one applications were fraudulently filed, seeking Economic Injury Disaster loans made available to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials. Multiple applications were submitted using false information.
Evidence showed approved loan applications worth nearly $1.1 million.
Each defendant could face up to 30 years in federal prison. Officials said there is no parole in the federal system.
