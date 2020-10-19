Shelby County Schools plans for January return to in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says they are working on a phased return to in-person learning in January.
The district is asking parents to submit a student learning option for the remainder of the year between Oct. 21 and 30.
Parents may choose in-person or virtual learning for the remainder of the year. Parents do not need to resubmit their choice if it has not changed since the summer.
Students who do not have a learning option chosen by Oct. 30 will automatically be enrolled in in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.
The district says it is planning for a phased return beginning with grades Pre-K through 5 and students with exceptional needs in early January.
Grades 6 through 12 will follow in mid-January.
Submit your option and get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.
