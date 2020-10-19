Showers and clouds continue today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but a few showers will be possible today with a stalled front over our area. The best chance for rain will mostly be along and north of I-40. Rain will be scattered, so many areas will not see rain. With a few peeks of sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 79. Winds south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 63. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will start of mostly cloudy, but will see more sunshine late in the afternoon. A stray shower will also be possible tomorrow. Despite the clouds, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s Tuesday. There will be more sun and no rain Wednesday. High temperatures will also be in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, which will give us a better chance for rain. This front will also drop temperatures. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s over the weekend.
