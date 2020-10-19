Showers and clouds continue today

REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will start of mostly cloudy, but will see more sunshine late in the afternoon. A stray shower will also be possible tomorrow. Despite the clouds, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s Tuesday. There will be more sun and no rain Wednesday. High temperatures will also be in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, which will give us a better chance for rain. This front will also drop temperatures. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s over the weekend.